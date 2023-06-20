Houston Texans: three roster strengths heading into 2023
Running Back
The Texans have an excellent running back in Dameon Pierce who ran for almost 1,000 yards in his first season in Houston. Pair him with a veteran like Devin Singletary who can be dominant in both the run and pass game and you have arguably a top-ten running back duo in the league.
According to reports, Texans have been grooming Pierce in the passing game to not only catch passes but also block for Stroud. Singletary brings experience and versatility to a young backfield and a battle between undrafted rookie Xazavian Valladay and journeyman running back Dare Ogunbowale.
I expect this running back room to become a top 10 in rushing yards and touchdowns going into the year with the absolute versatility, speed, and power between Singletary and Pierce.