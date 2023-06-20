Houston Texans: three roster strengths heading into 2023
After an off-season of revamping the roster, hope and excitement has made its way back to the Houston Texans franchise.
Football is almost here and with it comes excitement to watch the newly revamped Houston Texans. With franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr, to name a few, the Houston Texans have made strides to improve on both sides of the ball.
For a team in desperate need of extra bodies, the Houston Texans certainly answered the call. These are the most important qualities for a rebuilding franchise, and the Texans are doing all the right things so far to improve on a dismal 2022 campaign.
As we inch closer to the season, the Texans will be looking to find how to connect the new pieces and build on their current strengths, including multiple position groups. Here are the three strengths of the roster going into the 2023 season.