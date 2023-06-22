Houston Texans: three players who deserve Hall of Fame Recognition
By Brett Hawn
Shane Lechler
Making the Hall of Fame as an NFL punter is very hard to do. Ray Guy, whose impact was so large that they renamed an entire award after him, is the only player at this position group to make his way into Canton.
Could a former Houston Texan change that trend? Shane Lechler was one of the league’s most dominant punters and a special teams staple with the team from 2013-2017. Though he spent the majority of his time as an Oakland Raider, Lechler made a significant impact in his five years in Houston.
During those seasons, Lechler recorded an average of 47.6 yards per punt, 35 touchbacks, and 147 punts inside the twenty-yard line according to Pro Football Reference. You always knew that when Lechler would drop back to punt, he would boot the ball well into opposing territory.
With seven Pro Bowl appearances and nine All-Pro appearances, Lechler certainly holds the individual accolades and consistency necessary to make a Hall of Fame-worthy case. Heck Lechler could even be considered one of the best punters the game has ever seen. One look at the stats reinforces these notions.