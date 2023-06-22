Houston Texans: three players who deserve Hall of Fame Recognition
By Brett Hawn
Andre Johnson
The greatest wide receiver to don a Houston Texans uniform, Andre Johnson was not only an excellent receiver on his team, but one of the premier talents in the NFL. Take one look at the numbers and you have a legitimate claim to a Hall of Fame consideration.
In 193 games played, Johnson recorded over 1,000 catches (1,062), 14,000 receiving yards (14,185), and exactly 70 receiving touchdowns according to Statmuse. Johnson also appeared in seven Pro Bowls and was a consistent matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs.
The quality of quarterback talent that Houston had to offer during Johnson’s playing career made his contributions that more impressive. David Carr, Matt Schaub, T.J. Yates, and Sage Rosenfels were a few of the signal callers that suited up during Johnson’s time as a Texan from 2003-2014. Not exactly an inspiring list of quarterbacks.
Regarding consideration for the Hall of Fame, Johnson has been named a finalist the last two seasons and certainly holds a worthy case to take that final step. Now it is up to the voters to see if they feel the same way about one of the greatest receivers of the 2000s and early 2010s.