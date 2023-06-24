Houston Texans: three players who could have a Pro Bowl season in 2023
By Brett Hawn
Dameon Pierce
What a rookie season for the leader in the Texans' running back room. Dameon Pierce certainly did a lot to garner attention across the league as an up-and-coming rushing threat.
In 2022, Pierce carried the ball 220 times for 939 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference. The 23-year-old also added 30 receptions out of the backfield, proving that he was far from a one-trick pony.
Though the addition of Devin Singletary in free agency is designed to spread the impact of the Houston Texans' running backs, the expectation is that Pierce will still take a significant chunk of the carries. With a similar workload, building on last season’s breakout is entirely possible for the second year back.
Pierce is one of the Texans' primary offensive contributors and with a retooled roster and a year of NFL experience under his belt, I fully expect to see a rise in production out of the talented back. Expect the 2023 season to be an exciting one for the 23-year-old in a new-look Texans offense.