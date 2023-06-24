Houston Texans: three players who could have a Pro Bowl season in 2023
By Brett Hawn
Derek Stingley Jr.
A young leader in the secondary, Derek Stingley Jr. is a name to keep an eye on for a sophomore leap. With his role and prowess in the secondary growing after each contest during his rookie 2022 campaign, all signs are pointing toward another huge step up in his second season.
As a rookie, Stingley appeared in nine contests, recording five defended passes, an interception, and 43 total tackles according to Pro Football Reference. While the stats may not appear to be particularly mindblowing, they are certainly up to standard for the amount of time the young corner spent on the field.
If Stingley is able to stay healthy this season, there is no reason to suggest that he can’t build on these numbers and take the next step in his development. Health though will be the primary factor determining his odds of making a Pro Bowl. After all, the best attribute for any NFL player is availability.