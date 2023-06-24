Houston Texans: three players who could have a Pro Bowl season in 2023
By Brett Hawn
Laremy Tunsil
The aforementioned Laremy Tunsil is still at the top of his game and one of the finest offensive tackles in the National Football League. This was evident as recently as 2022.
In what was another Pro Bowl-worthy campaign for the stalwart tackle, Tunsil allowed only one sack last season in 1061 offensive snaps, with an overall grade of 80.0 per Pro Football Focus. He is the unquestioned leader of the Texans' offensive line and one of the league’s premier talents.
Tunsil’s efforts in 2022 landed him as one of the NFL’s top 100 players entering the 2023 season and at 28 years old, a decline is not something that should be expected out of the stalwart tackle. With a potential upgrade at quarterback in rookie C.J. Stroud, Tunsil’s job in protection will be made that much simpler.
With that being said, I fully expect Tunsil to continue his stellar play and prove to be one of the most valuable Texans again heading into the 2023 campaign.