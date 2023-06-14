Houston Texans: three observations from mandatory minicamp
By Brett Hawn
The Texans' secondary is making their statement
With motivated veterans and a group of intriguing youngsters, the Houston Texans secondary may prove to quietly be one of the stronger position groups on the team. During the mandatory minicamp period, the unit displayed just how large their potential is.
Backup free safety Eric Murray immediately went to work and made his presence known in the team portion, coming up with a pick-six off an errand C.J. Stroud pass according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson For Murray and other veteran defensive backs such as the newly signed Shaq Griffin, leading by example is their way of indoctrinating themselves into the team culture and showing the young guys how it is supposed to be done.
With Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr representing budding young talent in the secondary to go along with veterans Desmond King, Steven Nelson, Eric Murray, and 2023 offseason additions Jimmie Ward and Shaq Griffin, this unit possesses a great deal of depth and balance between youth and veteran experience.
Though no definitive judgment can be made without the pads on, the impressive range and work ethic displayed by the defensive backs thus far generates plenty of excitement. With more time to establish a rapport, this unit could very well be one of the strengths on his Houston Texans roster.