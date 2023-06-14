Houston Texans: three observations from mandatory minicamp
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans wrapped up their mandatory minicamp earlier this afternoon, ending a two-day period of essential training with new coaches and team personnel. This period represents a pivotal opportunity for players and coaches to learn the playbook's ins and outs further and establish rapport for the upcoming season.
For a team that is in year two of a massive rebuild, the first of which with a new coaching staff, the spring serves as a pivotal opportunity to truly set the cultural foundation and establish a system. The Houston Texans not only did that but were able to display early signs of promise on both sides of the ball.
The AFC South is currently in a weak state. Though I don’t personally expect this team to usurp the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential favorite to win the AFC South, the 2023 Houston Texans certainly don’t lack confidence and swagger. They showed that in spades during the mandatory minicamp period of spring practices.
Impressive displays from the youngsters, an engaged and energized coaching staff, and motivated veteran leadership are a few of the key things that the Houston Texans displayed at their most recent spring practices. Texans fans who are looking for reasons for optimism can confidently come away with their heads high following a highly productive spring session.
Here at Toro Times, we identified key observations from the mandatory minicamp period that serve as promising developments as we approach training camp. Here are three of those observations.