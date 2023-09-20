Houston Texans: three keys to a week 3 victory
By Brett Hawn
Limiting the Jaguars passing attack
It is of little secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars passing attack is the backbone of their offense. With rising star Trevor Lawrence commanding the offense and a bevy of intriguing skill position players, including recently acquired wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the team has a ton of weapons at their disposal.
For the Houston Texans, their job will be to figure out how to neutralize it. Luckily for them, the secondary is a strength of theirs and one that will be called on early and often Sunday. Their necessity for a complete defensive performance cannot be understated.
Injuries have been a storyline for the Texans secondary early in the regular season, with standout safety Jalen Pitre suffering a bruised lung in Week 1’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens. His counterpart Jimmie Ward has been dealing with a lingering hip injury but made a return to Texans practice earlier today.
The loss of cornerback Derek Stingley to a hamstring injury is a tough one to swallow, but if both safeties are able to suit up, the Texans' defense will receive a huge boost ahead of a critical matchup.