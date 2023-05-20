Houston Texans and the state of the AFC South
Indianapolis Colts
Switching to a more optimistic note, a team that deserves some optimism heading into the 2023 season is the Indianapolis Colts. Last year the Colts were one of the worst teams in football, but their roster has the makings of an established team and one that should bounce back after a horrible 2023 campaign.
The rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, will have a solid supporting cast, and head coach Shane Steichen with the offense he will run. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, and the trio of receivers in Pittman, Pierce, and Downs is a great start.
Richardson will also be able to support himself when things break down around him, due to his freakish athletic ability. With Steichen and new offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter most likely running an offense similar to the one the Eagles have been using with Jalen Hurts, this offense will likely be a difficult one to stop.
With Shaq Leonard returning, the defense looks about as solid as it has been these past few years. Up front, there's the duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and at the second level, E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin are solid pieces next to the Maniac. The secondary is very young but has potential, with second-round pick Julius Brents and veteran Kenny Moore leading that group. For the Colts, 2023 should be a season of patience and promise.