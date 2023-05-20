Houston Texans and the state of the AFC South
Tennessee Titans
Moving on to what will likely be one of the worst teams in the league this upcoming year, the Tennessee Titans are facing a bear of a season. Not for any particular scheduling reason, but because of issues they created for themselves.
At quarterback, there's Ryan Tannehill, an aging veteran they seem to want to move on from. Then there is Malik Willis, a second-year player who, at best, needs to sit another year until he's ready to start a game, and finally, Will Levis. Levis fell the furthest in the draft among the top four selected in the NFL draft, and his best college tape comes from the 2021 season.
The Titans receiver room is a mess, and it has been ever since the A.J. Brown trade. Treylon Burks must be the loneliest receiver in the league right now, with Kyle Phillips and Chris Moore the only receivers behind him on the depth chart. Derrick Henry, the face of the Titans franchise, is 29 years old, and Tyjae Spears was the Titans' third-round pick. Both of those facts point toward Henry nearing the end of his time in Tennessee. In short, the offense is void of talent and depth and will likely soon be even worse in that sense.
Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard lead a handful of young players and make up a decent group of cornerbacks. The Titans' depth is the glaring issue on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, the 2023 Titans will be interesting to watch from afar and probably painful to watch up close.