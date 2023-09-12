Every Houston Texans fan needs this amazing starter jacket
The iconic Starter jacket is now available from Homage
I grew up in the 90s and my very first NFL jacket was a Starter jacket. The Texans were not in existence at that time but now, as a fan, you have the opportunity to get yourself one of these old-school jackets.
To this day, that Starter jacket I bought in 1990 was my favorite jacket then -- and now. I still have that jacket hanging in my closet. Of course, it doesn't fit, but I simply can't let go of the nostalgia of that Starter jacket.
Houston Texans Starter jacket
Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner, only a few months away, and will be here before you realize it. What an awesome gift this jacket would be for someone's significant other, their kids, or grandkids! Maybe you know someone close whose birthday is coming. This jacket would make a great birthday gift or even an anniversary gift.
The best part of all this for a Texans fan is they get to experience the thrill of owning one of these jackets for the first time. You could be the first of your friends and family to sport a Starter jacket on Texans game days all season long. Don't miss out on this opportunity, so visit Homage to get your very own Houston Texans vintage Starter jacket now.
