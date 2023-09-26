Where do the Houston Texans stand in the latest AFC South standings
3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (1 - 2)
Jacksonville started off the season with a win but had to come from behind against the Colts to get it. In Week Two, they had the misfortune of going up against the defending Super Bowl champs, Kansas City. The Jaguars played ok in that game and only last 17 - 9 but could not get their offense going.
They had the same issue against the Houston Texans too. The Jaguars offense is struggling, having scored only 26 points over the last two games. Jacksonville is a talented team though and the light bulb could go on at any time, similar to what we saw from them last season down the stretch.