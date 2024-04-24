Houston Texans shake it up with an all-defense NFL Mock Draft
There's a lot to like about where the Texans sit on draft night.
Pick 127: Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian
Why a DE after adding Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter? Well, they don't have much behind their starters. Derek Barnett and Dylan Horton are projected to be the next men up if one goes down, and adding another quality pass rusher gives them some flexibility in case of an emergency. Hunt totaled nine tackles for loss and 6.45 sacks last season, the TFLs lead the team. Hunt helped his draft stock at the combine, running a 4.64 40-yard dash and a 37.5" vertical jump.
Pick 188: Fabian Lovett, DT, FSU
Another defensive tackle, and another one from FSU. Lovett was more of the run-stuffing tackle with the Seminoles, while Fiske rushed the passer. Lovett combined for four tackles for loss and one sack last season, and has the right tools to become a high-end rotational player in the league. With new additions Tim Settle Jr and Mario Edwards in town, Lovett will be competing for one of those four spots they devote to the interior DL position. With most of their tackles on one-year deals, adding multiple in this draft isn't that far out of the question, and both Fiske and Lovett are contributors right away.