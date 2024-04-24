Houston Texans shake it up with an all-defense NFL Mock Draft
There's a lot to like about where the Texans sit on draft night.
Pick 86: Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
The Texans did add to their linebacker room this year, but again, nobody long-term. They brought in Azeez Al-Shaair, Del'Shawn Phillips, and Jacob Phillips. Al-Shaair can be productive, but only for this season. Adding Trotter Jr gives them some much-needed depth at the position with the chance to win a starting job in 2025. Trotter had a very good season with the Tigers, totaling 5.5 sacks and 15 TFLs from the LB position. If they develop him right, he's going to be a great athlete.
Pick 123: Tykee Smith, Safety, Georgia
With Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward locked in as the starting Safeties for this season, this may seem like an odd selection. But hopefully, after I'm done explaining this it makes more sense. Pitre is going to be here for a long, long time. This is an eventual Ward replacement. They seem to be transitioning towards more young players that they can grow and mold on rookie deals, at least that's what it seems like after taking a few seasons off of Diggs' contract and letting Steven Nelson walk in Free Agency. Ward is in the final year of his contract and is playing this season at 33 years old. They may be under the impression that they can get the same or better production out of a rookie.