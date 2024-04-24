Houston Texans shake it up with an all-defense NFL Mock Draft
There's a lot to like about where the Texans sit on draft night.
Pick 42: Braden Fiske, DT, FSU
Fiske is one of the more intriguing defensive tackle prospects in this draft, and he doesn't get talked about enough. In a class that features Byron Murphy and Jer'Zhan Newton, it's easy for Fiske to not get mentioned enough, but he's still a very talented player. Fiske has been a popular player in Houston, both by media and the fanbase. He may have added to that, too, when he told the media that the Texans would be a great fit. Fiske was very productive with FSU last season, totaling 43 tackles and six sacks.
Pick 59: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
As of right now, the Texans have failed to find their starting cornerback alongside Derek Stingley. They've been linked to Xavien Howard a handful of times since his release from the Miami Dolphins, but nothing has been announced. After adding CJ Henderson and Jeff Okudah to their rotation, they found good depth pieces, but you can't trust either to start. Houston finds their long-term starter to pair with Stingley in a strong corner class with Tampa. Tampa should have no issues taking the starting job this summer, and they found their starter for the next decade.