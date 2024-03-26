Texans to kick off 2024 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game vs. Bears
By Ryan Heckman
It might only be March, but we're ready for Houston Texans football already.
Thankfully, fans have the offseason to thank for keeping them busy. So far, the NFL's free agency period has seen the Texans add plenty of talent, especially across their defensive line. Next up is the 2024 NFL Draft, where Houston will continue to add talent around this young, exciting core.
Last year, C.J. Stroud took the league by storm as a rookie quarterback. Rarely, these days, does a rookie quarterback make such a powerful impact from the jump. But, that's exactly what Stroud did, and he did it alongside a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans.
It's safe to say the 2023 campaign was a massive success for Houston, and the 2024 season brings fans a whole lot to look forward to. Speaking of the 2024 season, it was just made public that the Texans will be fortunate enough to kick off this yea's preseason in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
On August 1, in Canton, Ohio, the Texans will take on the Chicago Bears in a game where both teams will be honoring 2024 inductees. For the Bears, they'll be dominating the Hall of Fame headlines as they watch Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers receive gold jackets.
Peppers, of course, was more known for his time in Carolina, but did play a stint in Chicago as well.
Andre Johnson will become the Texans' first member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Also that weekend, the Texans will see their first official member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame be inducted, in wide receiver Andre Johnson. He'll join Hester, a fellow Miami Hurricane, as an inductee that weekend.
Johnson and Hester's careers at Miami barely missed one another, as Johnson was drafted by Houston in the 2002 NFL Draft. Hester, meanwhile, began his career with the Canes in 2003 before being drafted by the Bears in 2006.
Johnson will go down as one of the most underrated and under-appreciated receivers in league history, primarily because he played for some pretty bad Texans teams as the franchise was just starting out.
The Texans legend ended his career with 1,062 receptions for over 14,000 yards and 70 touchdowns.