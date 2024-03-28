Texans connected to a former All Pro free agent cornerback
By Ryan Heckman
All it took was one season under DeMeco Ryans, with C.J. Stroud under center, for the Houston Texans to not only become relevant, but viewed as an emerging contender within the AFC.
Now, Houston looks like a top destination for some of the remaining NFL free agents looking for a job. One of those guys, specifically, is a former All Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler, cornerback Xavien Howard. We're talking about a guy who has two separate seasons in which he totaled seven and 10 interceptions, respectively.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed the Texans as one of the top landing spots for Howard in one of his recent articles, noting the former All Pro has a desire to win a Super Bowl at this stage in his career.
Xavien Howard sure seems like a good fit with the Texans
Davenport mentioned a recent podcast episode Howard had been on in the past and a telling quote from his time there:
"I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs," Howard said. "I got my money and stuff like that. I'm to the point, like, 'How much money do you really need?' My goal is always to try to win a Super Bowl. Don't let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl."
On that same podcast episode, Howard specifically mentioned Houston as a team he'd be interested in playing for, which only further cements the idea of the Texans being one of the top landing spots for the former Dolphins cornerback.
Davenport also talked about adding Howard to a duo including Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson, although the latter still remains a free agent. Still, if the Texans were able to create a trio of Stingley, Nelson and Howard, that secondary would become a strength in a hurry.
Last season, Howard gave up just one touchdown -- a career year in terms of scores given up. He also notched a career-best in yards given up per completion, at 10.7. He may not have the high interception numbers he once had, but Howard is still a viable starter in this league and someone the Texans should take a serious look at adding before he's scooped up.