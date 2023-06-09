Houston Texans: Remarkable moments in history - most interceptions in a single game
By Brett Hawn
November 28th, 2010: A defensive legacy game for Glover Quin.
Then 24-year-old defensive back Glover Quin recorded three interceptions for the Houston Texans during the 2010 season, all in one late November game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Tennessee Titans had no answers for Glover Quin on this day. The man on a mission broke the single-game record for interceptions in a single game, recording three interceptions and four combined tackles per Statmuse.
The first interception for Quin came early in the second quarter. Pinned at their own two-yard-line, Titans quarterback Rusty Smith dropped back to pass and tried to thread the needle to his open receiver down the right sideline. Quin took a timely cut to jump in front of the pass.
The second and third interceptions occurred in the fourth quarter with the Texans holding a double-digit lead.
Up 17-0 with 11:27 to go, The Tennessee Titans managed to work their way into the red zone to break their scoring drought when the Texans' pass rush once again got to the quarterback early, forcing an errant pass that ended up short directly into the hands of Quin for his second interception.
The third encounter came with a little over a minute left in the ball game and the Titans once again in the red zone down 20. On third and goal the Titans dropped back to pass and quickly tried to thread the needle directly in front of the end-zone. Texans linebacker Brian Cushing deflected the ball toward the endzone into the outstretched hand of Glover Quin for the record breaker.
Quin’s instincts, prowess, and coverage on this day played a huge role in a decisive Texans victory and cemented his place forever in the franchise record books, breaking a record of two interceptions that was held by multiple players including franchise legends Kareem Jackson and Jonathan Joseph.