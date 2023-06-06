Houston Texans: 2 wide receivers impressing at OTAs
Houston Texans free agent rookie Jared Wayne
Jared Wayne was the Pittsburgh Panthers' number one receiver a season ago as a senior. He continually improved his production each year at Pitt and capped it off with 60 receptions (more than any Texans' receiver in 2022), 1,063 yards, and five touchdowns. He was voted second-team All-ACC as well.
One little-known fact about Wayne is he had the opportunity to begin a career in the CFL, as a second-round pick of the Toronto Argonauts. He chose to pursue a career in the NFL, choosing the Texans as his staring point.
Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans likes what he's so far as well.
""He's doing a good job, got to continue to be consistent""- Coach Ryans
"“Jared, he’s doing a good job as well, all the guys are working really hard working really well with what they’ve been doing. They’ve been adapting to what we ask them to do, and they’re competing each day.""- Coach Ryans
The Houston Texans have a lot of promising young players, and this receiving corps might be better than what the national media thinks. Mandatory minicamp is just around the corner, and we'll get another glimpse of this young but talented group.