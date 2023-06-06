Houston Texans: 2 wide receivers impressing at OTAs
Houston Texans need Tank Dell to deliver in his rookie season.
Dell has received nothing but rave reviews since the start of OTAs. Both players and coaches are very high on him, and his skills are on display. He could become the Texans' starting slot receiver in Week One.
Even Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman noticed Dell's potential and had something to say.
If Collins has that breakout and Woods returns to form from a couple of seasons ago, Dell will be able to succeed underneath and work the slot very effectively. Plus, those team rankings based on the wide receiver room just might change considerably.
""From a receiver standpoint, good technician, good feet, good hands — you see him run his routes crisp with his feet,""- Robert Woods
Bleacher report recently wrote an article about some rookies that are looking like draft day stills already and Dell was on that list. Here is a snippet of what they said.
""His diminutive stature most likely dropped his stock, but his agility, explosiveness and ball skills could pay off in a big way for the Texans.""- Bleacher Report
""The early returns point toward Dell becoming a valuable dimension of the offense and a draft-day steal.""- Bleacher Report