4 realistic free agents Texans could sign in 2024
How does Houston fill the voids this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
Christian Wilkins, DT
Finally, the Texans need to add some beef up front with their defensive line, and there might be no better option on the market than current Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He is in the thick of his prime after coming off the final year of his rookie deal, and should be able to cash in over the next few days.
Wilkins is an interior lineman who excels both against the run and in disrupting the passing game. Last season, he came up with 58 pressures and 32 hurries per Pro Football Focus. Wilkins also added 9.0 sacks, which is a monster number coming from the interior.
The former first-round pick back in 2019 and Clemson product should have a very strong market once the doors open on free agency next week, but if the Texans were to prioritize him, they could make a deal happen. He's slated to get a deal worth just north of $20 million annually, according to Spotrac.