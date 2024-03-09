4 realistic free agents Texans could sign in 2024
How does Houston fill the voids this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
Saquon Barkley, RB
For weeks now, one of the biggest rumors we've seen when it comes to the Texans and their free agency plans is the connection with running back Saquon Barkley. At first glance, it might feel like one of those scenarios that's too good to be true.
But, the Texans not only have the cap space to make a move like this. They also have a clear need at the position. Devin Singletary was a bit of a revelation for this team last year, in the wake of Dameon Pierce's injury and underperforming second season. But Singletary is also a free agent, and because of the success this offense saw in 2023, it should have Houston thinking bigger.
The potential of adding a talented back like Barkley means this offense could soon have a game-breaker in the back field. If you looked at Barkley's 2023 season, you wouldn't be too impressed by numbers alone. The Giants were a mess, had zero offensive line and no quarterback. It was all Barkley on offense.
The skill is clearly still there, though. It's evident. Barkley is one of the best and most versatile backs in football, and this offense would greatly benefit from adding him. As it stands, Barkley is in the market for a 3-year, $29 million deal according to Spotrac.