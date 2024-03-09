4 realistic free agents Texans could sign in 2024
How does Houston fill the voids this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
Chase Young, DE
With a lot of bigger names on the free agent market like Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith, former first-round talent Chase Young is a somewhat forgotten man. But, he still presents a lot to like from the pass rusher position.
Despite injuries having dominated the initial years of his career, Young was able to play 16 games last year between both the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. Young's sack numbers might not be enough to blow you away, as he finished with 7.5 last year. But, he's still a disruptive player and would compliment Will Anderson well. In 2023, he tallied 66 total pressures per Pro Football Focus and also added 48 hurries.
Young is still a dynamic playmaker with a ton of potential at just 24 years old, and he'd come far cheaper than some of the top names on the market. Currently, Spotrac has him projected right around $13 million annually. So, let's say the Texans offered him a 3-year deal worth $40 million. That would be more than enough to suffice.