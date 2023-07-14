Ranking the Top 5 Texans quarterbacks of all time
In their short history, which Texans quarterbacks make the all-time top five?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Matt Schaub
He seems somewhat forgettable now, but Matt Schaub is by far and away the number one quarterback in Texans history. He spent nine seasons with Houston after being viewed as maybe the best backup quarterback in the league during three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Then, in 2007, the Texans traded for Schaub when they sent Atlanta a pair of second rounders and also swapped first-round picks in the deal. From there, Schaub would go on to make a pair of Pro Bowls and top the 4,000-yard mark in three separate seasons.
Some might have forgotten, but Schaub was actually a very respectable quarterback. It didn't help that the Texans have often been unable to field a complete team in terms of talent on both sides of the ball.
Having Arian Foster run for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons from 2010-2012 definitely helped Schaub's cause, though, and the pair led Houston to a 12-4 record back in 2012 which still stands as the team's best single-season record of all-time.
In four different seasons, Schaub held a winning record. He threw for 23,221 yards, 124 touchdowns and 78 interceptions during his time in Houston. Will Stroud ultimately pass these numbers?