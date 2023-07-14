Ranking the Top 5 Texans quarterbacks of all time
In their short history, which Texans quarterbacks make the all-time top five?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Deshaun Watson
Second all-time on the Texans' passing leaderboard and also the second-best quarterback in Texans' history is former first-round pick Deshaun Watson. Now, some may ask why he doesn't take the top spot, and that's a valid question.
But, Watson still sits nearly 9,000 career passing yards behind the no. 1 quarterback on this list. He also has 18 less wins than the number one quarterback, who we'll get to in just a minute.
Watson threw for a total of 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions during his four seasons with the team. In his final year with Houston, in 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards while also throwing 33 touchdowns to only seven picks. It is truly a shame he followed up his best season yet with seeing his name in such a serious legal situation.
Unfortunately, that is how Watson will be remembered in Houston. He was a great player, but the ending was ugly. The 2021 season saw Watson and the Texans agree on the quarterback sitting out the season as the legal situation grew more and more serious. Now with the Cleveland Browns, Watson is attempting to resurrect his career.