Houston Texans: Ranking the 5 best tight ends on 2023 schedule
By Brett Hawn
2). Kyle Pitts
With a 1,000-yard season to his name already, Kyle Pitts is quickly emerging as one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and it's not hard to see why. Uber athletic at 6’6” and 246 pounds, Pitts's size and speed combo alone terrorizes opposing defenses.
Speed is the calling card of the 22-year-old, with his 4.44-second 40-yard dash being one of the best marks in recent memory for a tight end of his size. Add in the sharp route-running ability, and you have a game-changing force that you have to account for on defense.
The biggest storyline surrounding Pitts was his down 2022 campaign. The 22-year-old only appeared in 10 contests and struggled with consistency, amassing 28 receptions for 356 yards, with a 47.5% catch rate according to Pro Football Reference.
Despite these struggles, I expect the tandem of Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder and Kyle Pitts to bounce back in a major way for the 2023 season. Add in rookie first-round running back Bijan Robinson, who has shown promise in his preseason debut, and you have the makings for an improved offense down there in Atlanta. Pitts will be a huge reason why.