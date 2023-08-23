Houston Texans: Ranking the 5 best tight ends on 2023 schedule
By Brett Hawn
3). Pat Freiermuth
The AFC is loaded with premier tight end talent, with one being rising star Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 24-year-old made massive strides in his sophomore season, finishing 2022 with 63 receptions for 732 yards and two touchdowns. The receiving yards and receptions mark career highs for the youngster, while drastically improving his yards per reception from his rookie campaign (up to 11.6 from 8.3 in 2021).
At 6’5” and 258 pounds, Freiermuth has the size to be a potent blocker for the Steelers, though that facet of his game hasn’t materialized quite yet. What the third-year tight end is proficient at is stretching the field in the passing game.
With sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett looking to build on the momentum he built toward the end of the 2022 campaign, expect Freiermuth to again serve as one of the primary targets in the Steelers passing attack.