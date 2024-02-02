Houston Texans projected to land Mike Evans in offseason
The Texans could be the landing spot for several top free agents. CBS projects Mike Evans to be one of them.
By Ian Miller
Free agency is quickly approaching as the NFL season concludes in a week from Sunday. The offseason is a wild time of the football year, as players have their fates decided by the upper brass of the organizations they are currently with. Some players stay on the same team. Not all of them are as fortunate, however.
Mike Evans is one player who hits the open market this offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend spent 10 years with the team that drafted him but entered the season knowing this was the last year of his contract, and would explore his options come free agency after the team failed to meet his imposed deadline to not distract from the looming start of the season back in September, according to Adam Schefter.
Fast forward to now, and things, once again, lend themselves to the wide receiver leaving in free agency. This time, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports said Evans could be in for a change of scenery.
"No doubt the Bucs would like the future Hall of Famer back, especially if Baker Mayfield also returns. But Texas is home for the star No. 1, and old friend Tom Brady would likely put a good word in for C.J. Stroud in Houston, where the AFC South's up-and-coming contenders are primed to spend big for a deeper playoff push. Projected team: Texans"- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
In Evans' potentially final game as a Buccaneer, he put up an incredible eight catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in a Divisional round playoff loss to the Detroit Lions.
The long-time Buccaneers wide receiver has yet to have a season under 1,000 receiving yards. He would enter next season as an 11-year veteran who could fill out the Houston Texans' roster nicely.
Adding a player of Evans' acumen could be exactly who the team needs to make the passing offense borderline unstoppable, in conjunction with Tank Dell returning from injury and Nico Collins emerging as a top option for C.J. Stroud.
Houston has a decision to make with an impending wide receiver free agent of its own. Noah Brown's contract is over, and he could hit the open market. Brown had an up-and-down season due to injury. He was a great playmaker when healthy but missed seven games.
If the Texans want to make a statement and confirm the team is ready to make some noise for a championship, essentially trading Brown for Evans is a great way to start that push.