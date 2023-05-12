The Houston Texans game-by-game predictions for the 2023 schedule
Week 11 vs Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are in a rebuild themselves and while they have their established franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray may not be available. Murray suffered a torn ACL on December 14, 2022. Not to mention, the strong possibility the Cardinals will no longer have DeAndre Hopkins. On paper, the Texans appear to be the better team here, even though there is a lot still to prove for many of the new rookies, they should be able to come away with a win here. 23 – 10, Win.
Week 12 vs Jacksonville Jaguars
The Texans won the first matchup last season against the Jaguars, but the Jags turned it on down the stretch, going on a late-season tear that included a 31 – 3 drubbing of the Texans. I don't think they get steamrolled like that again but are they ready to truly compete with the Jaguars?
Coming into 2023, Jacksonville is hoping to take that next step in their ascension, while the Texans enter year one of the Stroud/Ryans era. I think the Jaguars are too far ahead of Houston at this point and until otherwise proven, they are the better team. 30 – 20, Loss.