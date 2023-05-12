The Houston Texans game-by-game predictions for the 2023 schedule
Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints
The Saints come marching into NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in this cross-conference matchup. The Saints finished last season with a record of 7 – 10; however, they had a top-five defense and if not for issues at the quarterback position, likely would have won a few more games. Now the Saints have their unquestioned starting quarterback in Derek Carr.
New Orleans might be without their star back, Alvin Kamara, depending on the resolution of his legal issues. Also, how good will Michael Thomas be, after missing most of the last two seasons with injuries? All that said, I think the Saints’ defense proves too much for the young C.J. Stroud and company, as the Saints get this one. 21 – 13, Loss.
Week 8 @ Carolina Panthers
The Panthers had the first overall pick of the 2023 draft and selected Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young. This is a battle of the top two quarterbacks selected, between Young and Texans rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Who will come out on top, who has the better team around them?
Looking at these two teams, they are very similar with rookie quarterbacks, solid backfields, and unproven receiving corps. The defenses for both these teams will be their strength as well. This will be a fun game to watch but tough to call the winner, so I’m going with the home team on this one. 21 – 17, Loss.