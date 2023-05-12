The Houston Texans game-by-game predictions for the 2023 schedule
Week 4 vs Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers seem to be on their way back and Kenny Pickett was better than most thought he would be in year one. The defense should be solid, with a healthy T.J. Watt and the additions of free agent signee, Patrick Peterson and second-round draft pick Joey Porter Jr.
The team also took steps to bolster its offensive line when they drafted Broderick Jones 14th overall in the 2023 draft. The Steelers have excellent weapons at the skill positions as well, with wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, along with stud running back Najee Harris.
Can the Texans new look defense matchup with all those weapons and can the offense protect their quarterback against the relentless Watt? 27 – 17, loss.
Week 5 @ Atlanta Falcons
Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson could become a stellar trio in the NFL, my worry is the guy behind center, Desmond Ridder. We don’t know what to expect from him in year two. The Falcons seem to be high on him and ready to roll with him into 2023 though.
The Texans are in a similar spot as far as the quarterback. We don’t know what to expect from C.J. Stroud, and that’s assuming he starts. I have all the confidence in the world in the Texans run game with the additions on the offensive line and running backs, Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. I’m not as confident in the passing game with a rookie quarterback and Robert Woods currently penciled in as the number one receiver, along with the possible return of John Metchie. 24 – 23, Loss.