The Houston Texans game-by-game predictions for the 2023 schedule
Week 2 vs Indianapolis Colts
In a divisional matchup, anything can happen. Both of the teams are likely starting rookie quarterbacks. Anthony Richardson for the Colts and C.J. Stroud for the Texans. For the Texans, they have so many new faces on the roster and will need time to gel; however, the Colts are returning many of the same players, including other-worldly running back, Jonathan Taylor.
Despite this, the Texans’ run defense should be much improved from a season ago after allowing the Colts starting backs to run for 275 total yards. This included 114 yards from Zack Moss, a midseason addition from Buffalo. The Texans won this series last year though, tying the first game and winning the second by a score of 32 – 31. 31 – 27, Win.
Week 3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars
I’m sold on the Jaguars heading into the 2023 season. I think Trevor Lawrence continues to get better and develop into one of the top quarterbacks in an already quarterback-stacked conference. I don’t see the Texans getting blown out like they did last season in the final meeting of these two teams, but I also don’t see them beating Jacksonville.
The Jaguars have a lot of talent on the field and Lawrence, coming into year three, in the same system and coaching staff, will prove to be too much for the rebuilding Texans. Give the boys one more season under Coach Ryans and a year to develop Stroud, while adding more talent and Houston might compete for the division in 2024. But until then, it’s Jacksonville in the AFC South. 27 – 14, Loss.