3 possible trade packages Texans can offer for A.J. Brown
This would be a MASSIVE splash for Houston.
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 3: A bit of creativity
Our third and final deal is a little more involved, but starts out with the Texans sending the Eagles a first-round pick this year; the one obtained from Cleveland, of course. Then, we go to the third round, where both teams execute a pick swap, with the Texans moving back to pick no. 97 and Philly moving up to no. 86.
This is advantageous for the Texans because, in many others' minds, the Eagles probably would have liked a combination of a first and third or fourth rounder in exchange for Brown. But, the Texans still get to keep a pick in the third round here.
Philadelphia also gets a fifth rounder next year, which isn't as difficult for the Texans to give up, yet it's still giving the Eagles a net-gain of two draft selections.
Houston gets their guy in Brown, pairing him with Nico Collins and, once you add in Tank Dell back from injury, this receiving core looks awfully dangerous.