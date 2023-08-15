These 3 Texans players shouldn't play remainder of preseason
- A stud DB
- Why would a rookie WR sit out?
- The fans want to see more of this guy, but let's not get ahead of ourselves
By Ryan Heckman
2. Tank Dell, WR
One of the stars of the Texans' win over New England was undoubtedly the rookie wide receiver out of Houston, Tank Dell. He has had a great camp full of some impressive practices, but doing it in a game is a whole different story.
Dell ended his preseason debut by catching five of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. To be blunt and maybe a little bold, he looked every bit of a true WR1. His route running was what jumped off the screen. Dell was explosive going in and out of his breaks and was able to get open with such ease. It was downright impressive.
And, as some NFL stars will also tell you, every once and a while you need a little bit of luck mixed with the utmost concentration.
Dell might be a rookie, but he certainly didn't play like one. He looked like the best player on the field for the Texans' offense. It looked like he had been around a while with the way he conducted his business. Although Nico Collins, Robert Woods and John Metchie are technically ahead of him on the depth chart, do not be surprised if Dell leads this team in receiving as a rookie. All he needs is the opportunity.
But, those opportunities should now be limited to the regular season. Dell proved he can play. Now, let's not risk injury.