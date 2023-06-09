Houston Texans: 5 offensive players that need to seize their moment at minicamp
Kenyon Green - Offensive Guard
Green is a former first-round pick, 15th overall in 2022 and to say his rookie year was a disappointment is an understatement. Per his 2022 PFF grade of 37.7, he has a lot of work to do. He played on 525 pass block snaps last season, allowing four sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 47 total pressures.
He also committed 12 penalties on the year. Green was a standout in college but so far, the transition to the pros has been anything but stellar. Even though this is year two for him on his rookie deal, he could be on the outs if there isn’t a markedly substantial improvement.
The team doesn’t really have too many options though outside of Green on the interior. Yes, they added Shaq Mason and drafted Juice Scruggs but after that, it’s the likes of Michael Dieter (free agent acquisition), Scott Quessenberry, and rookie sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson.
While the Texans’ offensive line should be better in 2023 than its 2022 predecessor, I’m still concerned about this unit. If Green doesn’t figure things out now and Scruggs struggles in his rookie year too, the Texans offense, and specifically fellow rookie, C.J. Stroud will be in trouble.