Houston Texans: 5 offensive players that need to seize their moment at minicamp
Juice Scruggs - Interior offensive lineman
Scruggs was a second-round pick and many think this was a reach by the Houston Texans. In fact, I wrote a 7-round Texans mock draft a couple of months ago and had him going in the sixth round, with the 203rd overall pick. Here is a snippet from that breakdown.
"He does a good job of holding his position on the line but isn't seen necessarily as a road grader. Regardless, some scouts see him with the potential to be a solid starter, though not elite, along the offensive line. At pick 203, this could be a steal."- Ronnie Eastham
Whether you consider the pick a reach, really doesn’t matter at this point. If it works out, then no one will remember where he was drafted; however, if he doesn’t, fans will remind GM Nick Caserio of this swing-and-miss.
I put Scruggs on this list because the Texans need him to step up now, not later. If he struggles, I think he still makes the 53-man roster because the coaching staff isn’t going to cut their second-round pick, and they gave up three picks to move up and grab him in the draft. But if the Texans struggle at the center position this season, as they did last year, it’s going to make things difficult for the entire line and for Stroud, as he tries to develop into the franchise quarterback fans are hoping he is.