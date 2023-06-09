Houston Texans: 5 offensive players that need to seize their moment at minicamp
Xazavian Valladay - Running Back
Valladay began his collegiate career with Wyoming, where he was a standout running back, earning All-Conference honors in 2019, 2020 and second-team in 2021. He transferred to Arizona State his senior year and ran for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns (10th nationally).
SB Nation's Battle Red Blog recently wrote a great piece on Valladay, calling him the next Arian Foster, given similar paths that it would take for Valladay to take over the Texans backfield. Before Valladay can even set his sights on getting playing time on Sundays, he will need to focus on just making the roster.
The Houston Texans invested money into Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce has already proven he can get it done on the gridiron. This is going to make it difficult for any running back to make this team. Teams typically don't keep more than three running backs and a full back. Some teams don't even keep a full back anymore but in Bobby Slowik's offense, we expect that to not happen here in Houston.
There wasn’t much chatter coming out of OTAs these past couple of weeks regarding how well he’s performed. But that’s not necessarily surprising given all the hype surrounding C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., and Tank Dell.
Valladay has an uphill battle and a lot of competition around him but having watched him in college and knowing what he can do on the field, I’m confident he’ll make this team and even challenge for some gameday carries.