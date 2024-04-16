Houston Texans off-season schedule; what's coming after the draft?
Houston Texans fans still have a lot to look forward to between now and the start of the regular season. After the draft concludes, off-season workouts begin as they meet for mini-camp, OTAs, and training camp. If you don't have enough time to keep up with all the dates then you might not know when these workouts are taking place. So, let's review the post-draft schedule here in Houston.
Houston already met on Monday for the start of Phase 1 of their workouts, getting players in for physicals, rehab, and meetings. Demeco Ryans and a few players met with local media, giving updates on injuries and some of their new teammates, including Stefon Diggs.
Next week the Texans will be releasing their four new jerseys, and fans are more excited than ever for them. We've already seen the leaks that were proven false, so seeing the real thing will be an exciting day, and the players seem to be happy with them.
Rookie mini-camp
Rookie mini-camp begins on either the weekend of May 3rd or May 10th and is the first chance for coaches and media to see them on the practice field. After the rookies hit the field for 3 days, the veterans will report for voluntary on-field workouts.
OTA's
OTA's (organized team activities) begin on May 20th and go through the 31st, before regrouping again from June 3rd through 6th. No pads or live contact are permitted during these workouts, but they can get some positional work in. Team media likely report on these spring practices, so the fans can get an idea of what the team is looking like before training camp.
Mandatory mini-camp
Mandatory mini-camp opens on June 11th and goes through the 13th before they head off to their respective cities until training camp opens. Unlike the rest of the off-season workouts, players may be fined for an unexcused absence from workouts.
The Texans' training camp dates haven't been announced yet, but the players will get approximately a month off before reporting back for camp. Luckily for them, they don't have anybody who could hold out of camp for a larger contract, and they should see everybody on the practice field for day 1.