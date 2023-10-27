Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Tank Dell & C.J Stroud are automatic Fantasy Football starters in Week 8 vs Panthers
Houston Texans Fantasy Football Outbreak #4: WR Tank Dell
A concussion against the Atlanta Falcons sidelined Houston's deep field threat. Tank Dell was becoming a household name before he suffered his injury. In Week 3, the rookie wideout recorded 145 receiving yards on five receptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He averaged 29 yards per catch and caught a touchdown reception to help Houston defeat their divisional opponent on the road. Time away from the gridiron helped Dell rest. He expects to play this Sunday against a wounded Panthers' secondary.
Lining up against Carolina's secondary has been a dream come true for skilled wideouts this season. Receivers find the endzone frequently against Ejiro Evero's defensive backs. This season, Carolina ranks 24th in pass coverage. Tyreek Hill (1) and Justin Jefferson (2) are the latest wideouts to expose the group. Tank Dell's speed will help him create space from stingy defenders. We expect him to take advantage of a desperate group in his return to the gridiron this week.
Houston Texans Fantasy Football Outbreak #3: Matt Burke's Defense
DeMeco Ryans developed a respected reputation for his work protecting the endzone. Houston's rookie Head Coach led the San Francisco 49ers defense to the NFC Championship last season. His unit limited points and created turnovers regularly. Stout defensive performances helped Kyle Shanahan mold his young quarterback during an extensive playoff run. Brock Purdy relied on his defense to keep close games within reach. Ryans continues to incorporate his philosophy within Houston with the first pick of the NFL Draft.
Matt Burke's defense is improving as the season progresses. They've worked diligently to establish an identity thus far this season. Will Anderson Jr (80.3) and Jonathan Greenard (71.4) control the offensive line and disrupt the pocket. They've combined for seven sacks entering Week 8. Additional pressure on the quarterback helps defensive backs keep deep-field threats contained. Steven Nelson has made the most of the pandemonium in the backfield. The ninth-year defensive back leads the team in interceptions (3). We expect him to take advantage of a rookie quarterback under pressure this weekend.