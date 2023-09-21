Houston Texans News: Stroud good to go, key players return, Collins breaking out, message of leadership
Nico Collins is fifth in the NFL for receiving yards
Collins was a popular choice among fans and experts to have a breakout season this year. He's entering his third season in the league and so far, the young receiver is showing why many believed in his talents coming into the 2023 season.
Collins has 226 yards receiving on the young season, which includes 13 receptions on 20 targets. He's recorded six receptions of over 20 yards, including a long of 32 yards. If he can keep this pace, he'll be a huge piece of the Texans offense and Stroud's go-to receiver.
Will Anderson has a message about leadership for student-athletes
Anderson was at Dick's House of Sports on Tuesday and spent time with the student-athletes from Royal High School. He took part in various drills with the football players and had an important message to deliver to high schoolers.
"How am I being a positive role model on the team? It doesn't matter if you are a freshman or a senior, what type of culture are you leaving for the younger guys? That is the type of challenge you have to hold yourself up to."- Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson also spent time meeting with other fans during the event, taking pictures and signing autographs. Anderson's leadership is very apparent, and this attribute was not lost on his teammates, who voted the rookie edge defender as a team captain this season.