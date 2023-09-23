Houston Texans news: Injuries hitting hard, Dell's connection with Stroud, Keenum honored
Case Keenum is inducted into the University of Houston Hall of Fane
Keenum was without question, one of the best quarterbacks to play in the college ranks. He holds the NCAA record for passing yards at 19,217 passing yards and total yards with 20,114. He's the only NCAA Division 1 quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards in three different seasons.
The collegiate accolades don't stop there with the Keenum either. He was a two-time Sammy Baugh award winner among owning other NCAA, conference and Houston Cougards passing records. At the NFL level, he's known most for his 61-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs with the Minnesota Vikings, a play known as the Minneapolis Miracle.