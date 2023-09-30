Houston Texans news: CJ Stroud rookie of the month, yards per catch & JJ Watt
Houston Texans legend, J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during Sunday's game
This offseason, it was announced that J.J. Watt was elected to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor, and this Sunday, that honor will be realized, as his name will be officially revealed. The Texans have some legends throughout their relatively short history, but Watt just might be the biggest legend of them all.
It's not a stretch either to say that Watt is one of the legends of not just the Texans but in the NFL. Watt has 114.5 career sacks, ranking him officially 24th all-time in the NFL. He's a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro, and five-time Pro Bowler. He led the league in sacks twice in 2012 and 2015 and was NFL Player of the Year runner-up in 2014.