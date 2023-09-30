Houston Texans news: CJ Stroud rookie of the month, yards per catch & JJ Watt
Nico Collins and Tank Dell rank in the top-8 in yards per reception
For a receiving corps that was much maligned during the offseason, even called the worst group in the NFL, they aren't doing too bad. Stroud has been on fire and his receivers are doing their part as well. Nico Collins and Tank Dell rank in the top eight in yards per reception among receivers with at least 15 targets.
Collins is fifth with a yards-per-reception average of 17.3 and Dell sits eighth with an average of 16.7. Both are 11th and 12th respectively in receiving yards too. Both Collins and Dell will be needed on Sunday when the Texans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be a tough matchup but so far, this receiving corps has been anything but the worst in the NFL.