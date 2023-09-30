Houston Texans news: CJ Stroud rookie of the month, yards per catch & JJ Watt
CJ Stoud is your September NFL Rookie of the Month
We've talked all week about C.J. Stroud's stat line so far in the 2023 season. Over 900 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. What Stroud and the Texans are doing through the air is wild and no one, I mean no one expected. I can honestly say I had more faith in the receiving corps than maybe others but I certainly didn't expect Stroud to be lighting up NFL defenses the way he has through three games.
The NFL world agrees, voting Stroud as the Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. Stroud is top-ten in several categories too; however, one of those categories is sacks. He's been sacked 11 times this season. This number should improve once the Texans start getting their offensive line healthy but Stroud is still flourishing despite the pressure he faces from opposing defenses, which makes the stat line all that more impressive. Stroud is well on his way to NFL Rookie of the Year.