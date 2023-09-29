Toro Times
Houston Texans News: C.J. Stroud rookie first, OT injury and Texans tackle hunger

By Ronnie Eastham

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Houston Texans players give back to the community helping fight hunger

Hannah McNair, along with Texans players Henry To'oTo'l, Teagan Quitoriano, Christian Harris, Adedayo Odeleye, and Jake Hanson joined up with the Lady Texans to help the Houston Food Bank this week. They helped package backpacks with food as part of the Backpack Buddy program.

The program makes sure that students that need the assistance are able to take the food home for the weekend.

To create a little air of competition, the group split into teams and battled to see who could pack the meals the fastest, with McNair's team winning.

