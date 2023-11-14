How the next month is crucial for a Houston Texans playoff run
C.J. Stroud and company have all the power in their hands right now.
By Ryan Heckman
Week 14: Houston Texans at New York Jets
Finally, the last game on this month-long slate we're looking at, features the New York Jets on December 10. This game is very interesting because of the recent report that Aaron Rodgers would like to return sometime in December. Aside from the fact that it would be an absurd, unbelievable and downright shocking return from a torn Achilles suffered in September, if Rodgers is out there, one would assume he'd have to be healthy and ready to go.
Again, it's an absurd thought, but let's play the game here.
If Rodgers is healthy, then this game becomes far more complicated for the Texans. Rodgers makes this Jets team a totally different beast. The Jets have been able to win some games on the heels of their great defense and average play from Zach Wilson. But, Rodgers makes them legitimately scary and unpredictable the rest of the season.
If it's Wilson out there, then the Texans shouldn't have a problem winning this game. It might be a lower scoring affair, but Stroud has been good enough to put points on the board in all but just one game this year. Beating the Jets could put this Texans team at 9-4 and firmly in control of the divisional race.