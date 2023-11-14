How the next month is crucial for a Houston Texans playoff run
C.J. Stroud and company have all the power in their hands right now.
By Ryan Heckman
Week 12: Jacksonville Jagaurs at Houston Texans
In Week 12, the Texans will take on a Jaguars team that they have already beaten this year back in 3. That was a game won in dominating fashion, by a score of 37-17. If Houston can beat the Jaguars once again, that would give them a perfect 2-0 record, head to head, which could become a big difference maker in the end of the season and playoff seeding.
The Jaguars, right now, are coming off an absolute beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to taking on the Texans in Week 12, Jacksonville will take on a divisional opponent in the Tennessee Titans. I would assume the Jaguars could bounce back with a win over Tennessee, thus they will enter into this matchup with the Texans even at 7-4 each.
The one thing Houston will have going for them, over anything else, is its passing offense against Jacksonville's pass defense. The Jaguars are currently allowing the third-most passing yards per game this season, while Stroud and the Texans are the no. 2 passing offense in the NFL. If Houston can win this game and go 8-4, then they will not only be one game ahead in the standings, but from here on out, they truly do control their own destiny.