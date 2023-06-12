Houston Texans: a jaw-dropping moment in history - most passing touchdowns in a season
By Brett Hawn
Here at Toro Times, we take a look at the memorable moments in Houston Texans' history. Though the Texans are the youngest team in the NFL, there are a load of memorable moments both individually and as a team that have transpired since their inception in 2002.
That brings us to the 2020 NFL season. 2020 was an interesting year both in real-world events and the National Football League. While the heart of the COVID pandemic significantly altered day-to-day life, quarterback Deshaun Watson was etching his way into the Texans' record books.
Fan favorite signal caller Matt Schaub’s single-season passing touchdown record was broken, with Watson claiming the title. The record still holds to this day and proved to be one of the finer passing seasons for a Texans quarterback in recent memory.
Deshaun Watson was not new to etching his name on Texans team passing records. After all, the young signal caller holds three out of the top five passing touchdowns in team history, and two out of the five for passing yards per Statmuse.
In what would ultimately be his final season with Houston following a load of legal troubles, Watson made it memorable. According to Statmuse, the 2017 first-round pick finished his 2020 campaign with 33 passing touchdowns to only seven interceptions, 4,823 passing yards, and a 112.4 QBR.
Not only did the star signal caller break the record for most passing touchdowns, but he also simultaneously broke the record for most passing yards in a season. To add to the already record-breaking campaign, Watson’s 70.2% completion percentage marked a career-high value for the young signal caller.
Though the Texans finished the season a less than desirable 4-12 in 2020, Watson’s contributions brought a positive spin to what was otherwise a dismal campaign. Though his time as a Houston Texan was short, Watson sure made it memorable.